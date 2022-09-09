AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
AVN 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.32%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.28%)
EPCL 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
GGGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
TREET 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.3%)
UNITY 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise, 10-year bond flat

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 11:11am
Follow us

Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Friday, after the European Central Bank announced its biggest-ever interest rate hike and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to taming down inflation.

The benchmark 10-year JGB was flat, after reaching a yield of 0.245% on Thursday, brushing right up against the Bank of Japan’s policy cap of 0.25%.

“The 10-year yield has risen close to the ceiling of the yield curve control (YCC) range, and there is little room for further increases,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

This week the BOJ moved to increase its bond-buying operations in an effort to keep the 10-year yield below the 0.25% cap, as it rose to 0.245% for the first time in seven weeks.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.950% and reached 0.955% earlier in the day for the first time since Jan. 15, 2016.

JGB yields fall after mixed US jobs data

The two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to -0.075%, and the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.040%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.315%, while there was no trading in the 40-year note . Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.58 point to 150.02.

Japanese government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise, 10-year bond flat

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar in inter-bank market

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

Read more stories