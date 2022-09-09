AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Shakoor Shad tells IHC he didn’t tender resignation

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was approached on Thursday by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shakoor Shad against acceptance of his resignation from the National Assembly seat, claiming he did not resign from his seat.

The IHC on September 6 turned down the PTI’s petition challenging the phase-wise acceptance resignations of its Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and declared that the then deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, issued notification of acceptance of the resignation is “in violation of the Constitution”.

Shakoor in a constitutional petition filed through advocate Akhtar Cheema, maintained that the resignation letter was written by a computer operator at the PTI’s head office, and was signed by 123 members. He argued that the letter did not address the lower house speaker, and did not have a name or date on it.

The PTI submitted that the resignations were taken to show solidarity with the PTI chief Imran Khan to maintain party discipline and for “political purposes”. It further alleged that the approval of the resignation was in violation of the judgment given by Justice Athar Minallah in 2015. The court has declared that resignation must be voluntary, made of free will, and for the purpose of vacating the seat.

The PTI leader’s petition maintained that according to Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani’s ruling in 2015, the acceptance of the PTI MNA’s resignation was a violation of the speaker’s oath. The constitutional petition requested that the election schedule be suspended immediately and the notification of his seat being vacated be declared null and void.

A single bench of IHC Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the notification of the then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri was declared unconstitutional in an earlier judgment.

He added that an earlier verdict had mentioned that the NA speaker would decide the matter and there was nothing that the court could do. The CJ noted that the court had decided not to meddle in political affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Imran Khan Qasim Suri Shakoor Shad National Assembly seat

Comments

1000 characters

PTI’s Shakoor Shad tells IHC he didn’t tender resignation

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories