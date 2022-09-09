Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

ISLAMABAD: Power Division is yet to finalise financial estimate of damage inflicted to infrastructure of power Distribution Companies (Discos) and National Transmission and Despatch Companies (NTDC) due to floods as many areas of interior Sindh are still under water, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan and Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial spent over a week in flood-affected areas of Sindh to energise the system. The Minister also visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Power sector infrastructure has been badly affected during recent floods, financial losses of which will be in billions of rupees as per preliminary assessment; however, estimates in financial terms will be given final shape within a couple of weeks,” the sources added.

The damaged infrastructure includes transmission lines of NTDC and Discos, grid stations, transformers, etc., in Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Northern Areas and South Punjab, the sources continued.

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

On August 31, 2022, presiding over a meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Power Division to carry out necessary works for restoration of damaged towers/ transmission lines in Balochistan and ensure availability of electricity in the affected areas.

Funds allocated in PSDP 2022-23 for Khuzdar-Gwadar transmission line (LOT 4) are to be released to Qesco in a timely manner to ensure completion of projects by December 25, 2022.

