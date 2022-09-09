AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Sep 09, 2022
Pakistan

President phones families of soldiers martyred in Waziristan

APP Published 09 Sep, 2022 07:04am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday phoned the families of soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on September 5.

The president paid tribute to the soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the nation. He interacted with the family members of martyred Captain Abdul Wali and Naib Subedar Muhammad Nawaz.

He also telephoned the grieved family members of Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Lance Naik Zafarullah. He thanked the bereaved families, on behalf of the entire nation, for the ultimate sacrifice rendered by their dear ones.

President Alvi prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Pakistan Army North Waziristan President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistan soldiers martyred

