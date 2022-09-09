AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Pakistan

NA panel lauds performance of Naseem Shah against Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 07:13am
ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday said that it appreciated the performance of the Pakistan cricket team, especially Naseem Shah for his exemplary performance in a match against Afghanistan that paved the way for the team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, which met here with Nawab Sher in the chair, discussed the performance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Gun and Country Club, Islamabad.

The committee condemned the heated altercation between Pakistan cricketer Asif and fellow Afghan player Farid Ahmed, saying the latter’s attitude was highly unprofessional.

It recommended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up the issue with the Afghan Cricket Board to avoid any such incidents in the future.

It also expressed sorrow over the devastating floods which have wreaked havoc across the country, and the people who have been left homeless due to the floods should be taken care of, and their rehabilitation should be done on a priority basis.

The committee maintained that collective efforts should be made for the rehabilitation of those affected by floods, adding interaction with the diplomatic community is a must to sensitise it about the damages caused by floods.

It also expressed concern over the insufficient facilities available to Pakistani athletes, saying they are bringing laurels to the country despite no support from the government.

It directed the PSB to keep a proper liaison with all provincial governments to provide basic facilities of sports at the district level to Pakistani athletes to groom them and identify the talent at the grassroots level so that they could compete at the international level.

The PSB was also directed to take effective measures to generate income from the private sector instead of depending on the government and ease the criteria of membership which would help to promote sports culture and generate revenue for the PSB as well.

The panel appreciated the steps taken by the PSB to provide accommodation to athletes so that they can continue their sports activities in a friendly atmosphere.

Earlier, the secretary Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination and director general PSB briefly apprised the committee about the efforts made by them to promote sports culture in Pakistan and the problems faced by them in this regard.

Naseem Shah Pakistan cricket team NA panel Asia Cup 2022 Pakistan Sports Board

