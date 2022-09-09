AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Sania Nishtar meets CM

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s office wherein, it was decided to expand the scope of the Ehsaas Programme in Punjab.

Approving the increase in the monthly subsidy per family under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, the CM noted that under this programme, deserving families will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40% cheaper from the market. He ordered the early launch of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme.

While approving the doubling of the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions managed by the social welfare department, the CM said that in order to improve the quality and quantity of food items in welfare institutions, he has increased the per capita amount of food for the residents and, by increasing the per capita amount of food, such people will get quality and abundant food. Ehsaas Bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he added.

It was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of the people of the flood-affected areas. Scholarships will also be given to pregnant women to prevent stenting.

While directing the preparation of a new housing policy for special government employees, the CM said that a 5% hardship quota will be allocated under the housing allotment policy for special government employees while a quota will also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation. About Rs500 million will be allocated to subsidize special persons in housing societies, he cited.

Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme. Chairman P&D, finance secretary and others were also present.

