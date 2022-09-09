UK envoy, governor discuss flood crisis, trade issues

LAHORE: The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner met with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides flood situation, environmental issues and further promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

The British High Commissioner expressed his regret over the loss of life and property due to floods and vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government in education, health and other sectors. Dr Turner appreciated the initiative of forming a consortium on environment in the universities of Punjab and said, “Climate change is affecting the whole world including the UK. Working on environment and climate change is the need of the hour.”

The Governor thanked the British High Commissioner for expressing solidarity with the flood victims. “Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is taking all the institutions and provinces along for the aid and rehabilitation of the flood victims,” he said, adding: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan is reaching the flood-affected areas, and he has allocated a huge amount of money for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.” He also thanked the United Kingdom for announcing aid money for the flood victims.

The Governor welcomed the announcement of concessions for Pakistan’s exports under the UK’s Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS). “It is hoped that the free trade agreement between the two countries will be started soon,” he expressed optimism.

Moreover, the Governor, while addressing the ceremony organized under the auspices of IMRF (Implementation of Minority Rights Forum), said that freedom and peace with which the minorities are living in Pakistan today is a bright example for the people living in this region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022