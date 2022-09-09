TDAP installing new cooling system at KEC

KARACHI: Subsequent to the closure of Covid-19 HDU/ FIC and Vaccination Centre, all six halls of the Karachi Expo Centre (KEC) were made available to event organizers after more than two years.

However, during the first event held after reopening of all halls of KEC for exhibitions, it was found out that due to 24/7 operations of the cooling system for Covid-19 related activities for more than two years, HVAC system of Karachi Expo Centre was unable to provide optimal cooling in more than four halls, simultaneously.

To resolve this issue, TDAP is in the process of installing a new cooling system, which will become operational in the next six to eight months.

