AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ramiz Raja slams 'hooliganism' after Asia Cup fan violence

AFP Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 08:32pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket chief Ramiz Raja has criticised unruly fan behaviour after his team’s thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Sharjah.

Videos on social media of fans clashing and vandalising stadium property after Wednesday’s match went viral.

“You don’t identify hooliganism with cricket and this is unacceptable,” Raja, the former Pakistan player turned board chairman, said.

“This game doesn’t want such an environment. The visuals were really bad. This wasn’t the first time such a thing happened. Emotions should be kept in check, we own our fans and we lodge a protest with the ICC (International Cricket Council).”

Pakistan beat Afghanistan after Naseem Shah hit two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over of the match to take the team into Sunday’s final of the T20 tournament.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes ensure Pakistan beat Afghanistan, reach final and knock out India

Trouble started when Afghanistan pace bowler Fareed Ahmad had a heated exchange with Pakistan’s Asif Ali after giving the batsman a send-off following his dismissal.

An angry Asif gestured in the direction of Fareed with his bat before players intervened along with the umpire to defuse the tension.

The rising tempers shifted from the field to the stands with videos circulating of Afghanistan fans ripping off seats and throwing them at fans in Pakistan shirts.

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar tagged a video and tweeted: “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.

“This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport.”

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai issued a withering response to Akhtar’s remarks.

“You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple (times), you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and iRashidLatif68 how we treated them,” he tweeted.

AFP contacted the Sharjah cricket authorities and the Emirates Cricket Board to verify the videos but did not get any response.

Afghanistan Ramiz Raja Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Ramiz Raja slams 'hooliganism' after Asia Cup fan violence

IHC decides to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa, both sides agree to enhance defence and security cooperation

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'medical supervision'

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies due to floods

UAE announces assistance of $10mn for flood-affected people of Pakistan

Oil edges up from 7-mth low as Russia threatens export halt

Mari temporarily suspends gas production operations in Balochistan

ECB ramps up rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation

Read more stories