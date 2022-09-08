ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies due to floods

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed by-elections in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly, saying that polling cannot be held in most of the constituencies due to the damages caused by floods and rains, Aaj News reported.

The decision was made during a meeting of the ECP, held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Election Commission, the Secretary of Election Commission, and senior officers of the Election Commission.

While briefing the participants, the Secretary Election Commission said that in some constituencies of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission had scheduled by-elections for September 11, 25, and October 2, 2022.

However, he regretted that the polling cannot be held in most of the constituencies due to the damages caused by floods.

The Secretary Election Commission maintained that the recent disasters and floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab had disrupted the means of transportation. He said that buildings have been destroyed and a national emergency has been declared in many regions.

Among the constituencies in which the election has been postponed are NA-157, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi, NA-246 Karachi, and PP-209 Khanewal.