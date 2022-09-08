AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves jump to $14.1bn

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:58pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank’s net international reserves rose $1.47 billion to $14.08 billion in the week to Sept 2, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 18.1805. In July, the net forex reserves dropped to $6.07 billion, their lowest in at least 20 years, but had strongly rebounded in recent weeks.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to the billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions in the wake of a currency crisis in December.

The lira ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which helped send inflation soaring to 79.60% in July, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan’s rule.

The currency is down more than 27% against the greenback this year.

The central bank has met the market’s need for more than $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop to $13.88bn

In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank’s outstanding swap transactions stood at $44.52 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Turkish central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves jump to $14.1bn

IHC decides to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies due to floods

ECB ramps up rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Mari temporarily suspends gas production operations in Balochistan

Oil prices near eight-month lows on demand concerns

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Read more stories