French lawmakers visit Taiwan

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2022 06:45am
TAIPEI: A group of French lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills to protest a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The trip came as Taiwan held two days of live fire drills on a strategic island that lies between its coast and China.

Taiwan is under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day.

Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy, and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.

