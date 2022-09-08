AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Return of TTP militants

Published 08 Sep, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Five soldiers, including a captain, embraced martyrdom and four militants were killed during an exchange of fire in Boya area of North Waziristan on Monday. That tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which shares this country’s border with southeastern Afghanistan has been the scene of a string of such clashes during the last six months.

Such recurring incidents, despite a ceasefire agreement between the TTP and law enforcement agencies, have raised concerns that the TTP militants are regrouping in North Waziristan, their former base until ousted in military operations. Meanwhile, peace negotiations overseen by Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani are said to be on hold since the last delegation comprising tribal elders from Pakistan had a round of discussions with the TTP militants in Kabul towards the end of July.

A veil of secrecy surrounds those talks. Before that a group of religious leaders, led by a widely respected Islamic scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani, had visited Kabul on a similar mission.

Whilst nothing is known as to what transpired in these and other rounds of talks, some recent developments suggest armed TTP militants have returned to Swat, Dir and parts of KP’s tribal districts.

A few days ago, people in Swat and Khyber district staged large demonstrations against the presence of militants in their areas who, they say, are involved in violence, targeted killings and extortion. Early last month, a PTI MPA from Dir was attacked; that attack left him seriously wounded and four others dead.

According to the police and security officials, it was the work of TTP militants on their way from Afghanistan to Swat because the MPA headed the Village Defence Committee in his district and supervised the surrender of some militants to the State. Shortly afterwards, a superintendent of police was held hostage along with three others in Matta sub-district. A jirga helped secure their release. Little surprise then if they are also targeting the security forces as they take action on the basis of intelligence information, like in the case of the latest incident.

In fact, TTP admitted as much when it said since last May’s ceasefire agreement it acts in ‘self-defence’ when attacked. Several press reports point out that TTP men plan and launch attacks on the security forces from Afghanistan. According to those familiar with the talks, the only agreement was about an indefinite ceasefire — which keeps getting violated — and continuation of negotiations to settle complex issues, including the return of the militants and their reintegration in society.

The above details clearly show the process of accommodating those violent extremists has already started, disrupting peace in Swat and tribal districts of KP. Next, they will try to enforce their bigoted social code in those areas. In any case, those responsible for acts of terrorism, such as the horrific carnage at the Army Public School in Peshawar, cannot be forgiven. Those uninvolved in violence may be allowed to return to their families. All others should be told to stay back with their hosts and ideological brothers in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

terrorism TTP North Waziristan TTP militants tribal district of KP ceasefire agreement Pakistan law enforcement agencies

Comments

1000 characters

Return of TTP militants

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories