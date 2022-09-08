PPL provides Rs70m financial support to flood-hit people

KARACHI: As a frontline national E&P company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has yet again risen to the occasion at the time of national flood emergency, to provide much-needed assistance to disaster-hit communities across the country.

PPL’s Board of Directors has so far approved Rs70 million for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected local communities in the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Recent rain and flash floods have affected all provinces of the country with the human death toll rising each day along with massive displacement of individuals due to this natural calamity. It has also severely damaged the infrastructure.

