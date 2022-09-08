AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
Pakistan

Shaheen Force established to prevent street crimes

APP Published 08 Sep, 2022 07:10am
KARACHI: To control the rising street crimes in megalopolis, a special motorcycle squad, comprising 300 personnel of Karachi Police, has been established, announced Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Police Office on Wednesday, he announced establishment of Shaheen Force, a specialized squad to tighten the grip on street crimes. He said the squad would patrol in the areas with reports of high ratio of street crimes under which most sensitive routes had been included in the patrolling plan.

Karachi police street crimes in Karachi Karachi city Shaheen Force

