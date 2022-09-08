AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate committee defers approval of SOEs bill

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Sep, 2022 07:11am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday deferred the approval of the State-Owned Enterprise Governance and Operation Bill 2021, seeking improvement in governance and operations of loss-making State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha informed the committee that these SOEs are a drain on the national resources. The law does not talk about the privatisation of the SOEs but about improving their governance and operations. Out of 200 companies, most of them had incurred losses and few are earning profits. There is a dire need to improve the performance of state-owned companies. The purpose of this law is to improve the monitoring of these companies.

“We are ready to respond to all queries of the members of the committee on the State Owned Enterprise Governance and Operation Bill, 2021,” she said.

In the committee, the issue of Governance and Operation of Government Institutions Bill 2022 was also discussed. The opposition members of the committee were of the view that this bill should be discussed and rejected, while the government members were of the opinion that there was no opportunity to prepare for the discussion on the bill, so it should be postponed to the next meeting.

Government companies are working, majority of which are running at a loss, and legislation is being brought to improve the efficiency of these companies.

This law has nothing to do with the privatisation of institutions.

Senator Sadia Abbasi said that the bill was passed without reading. It will not be done; the bill should be read by us first. If it is to be approved without reading, then the bill will be rejected. If this bill was brought on condition, then we do not accept it.

She said that we need details of the names, assets and board of directors of these SOEs for making recommendations on the law.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that this law is a “loot sale” bill. Senator Farooq H Naek said that many government agencies were in a loss, adding five years of data should be given. The chairman committee postponed further consideration of the bill by majority vote until the next session.

Senator Aziz said that the country’s economy is in a very bad situation, after the agreement with the IMF, the rupee has weakened , and industries are being closed.

He said for the import of 10,000 dollars he himself has to request the governor SBP personally. He added that the company whose imports were $ 10 million is not being allowed to import even $10,000. The deputy governor State Bank, while briefing the committee said that the exchange companies exported $3.1 billion during 2021-22. One of the main sources of the exchange companies is the purchase of foreign exchange from individuals ($4.4 billion) and inward remittances ($2.3 billion) during the last fiscal year.

A substantial amount has been surrendered in the interbank market.

Around $4.2 billion was surrendered during the last fiscal year. The second is the sale of foreign currency to the individuals going aboard.

The exchange companies approached the central bank that they have a substantial amount of dollars in physical form. The exchange companies requested the SBP that either allow us to export dollars or direct any bank to purchase dollars from us.

Now the prior permission of the State Bank has been made mandatory for the export. If the situation is conducive we will allow export, otherwise not, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Senate Standing Committee on Finance SOEs bill

Comments

1000 characters

Senate committee defers approval of SOEs bill

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories