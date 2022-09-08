AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
OPPO joins efforts to provide relief to flood affectees

Press Release Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
LAHORE: Pakistan has been struck with unprecedented and devastating floods, which have led to massive loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure. To address this, OPPO has joined hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to provide immediate food, shelter, and hygiene packs for around 300 families catering to over 2000 people in Southern Punjab.

Torrential monsoon rains have triggered the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history, washing away villages and leaving more than 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. This is a wake-up call for the world as the threats of climate change becomes a devastating reality in Pakistan. We urge everyone to stand united, take care of each other and our planet.

Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, while many public health facilities, water systems, crops, and schools have been destroyed or damaged. Therefore, in solidarity with the country, OPPO in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation has donated Rs 10 million to provide immediate rehabilitation facilities in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

