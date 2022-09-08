AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Pakistan stands with China in difficult times’: Alvi expresses grief over loss of lives in quake

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grief over loss of lives in China following an earthquake in its Sichuan area, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would stand with China in all difficult times.

“I assure you that the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan stand with the Chinese people and the government of China with the same spirit as the Chinese people are standing with the victims of unfolding super-floods (in Pakistan),” he said in a message of condolence for the Chinese people.

President Alvi said that he was deeply saddened and grieved to hear about the devastating earthquake that hit Sichuan province in southwestern China, resulting in the loss of precious lives and destruction of property.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, and myself, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Chinese leadership and my heartfelt sympathies to the people of Sichuan, over the loss of 66 precious lives in the recent earthquake, which has also caused damage to communication infrastructure and other properties,” he said.

The president extended his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and offered his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He hoped that the missing people would soon be reunited with their families and that the people of the earthquake-hit areas would rebuild their homes and resume normal life as soon as possible.

He expressed confidence that the Chinese leadership and people of China were fully capable to win the battle against this natural calamity with their proven abilities and resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi earthquake floods government of pakistan Chinese people

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pakistan stands with China in difficult times’: Alvi expresses grief over loss of lives in quake

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories