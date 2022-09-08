‘Pakistan stands with China in difficult times’: Alvi expresses grief over loss of lives in quake

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grief over loss of lives in China following an earthquake in its Sichuan area, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would stand with China in all difficult times.

“I assure you that the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan stand with the Chinese people and the government of China with the same spirit as the Chinese people are standing with the victims of unfolding super-floods (in Pakistan),” he said in a message of condolence for the Chinese people.

President Alvi said that he was deeply saddened and grieved to hear about the devastating earthquake that hit Sichuan province in southwestern China, resulting in the loss of precious lives and destruction of property.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, and myself, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Chinese leadership and my heartfelt sympathies to the people of Sichuan, over the loss of 66 precious lives in the recent earthquake, which has also caused damage to communication infrastructure and other properties,” he said.

The president extended his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and offered his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He hoped that the missing people would soon be reunited with their families and that the people of the earthquake-hit areas would rebuild their homes and resume normal life as soon as possible.

He expressed confidence that the Chinese leadership and people of China were fully capable to win the battle against this natural calamity with their proven abilities and resilience.

