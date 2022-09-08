21 agriculture research projects approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday gave approval to 21 agriculture-related research projects worth Rs352.3 million submitted by the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

The approval was given at the 47th meeting of the PARB chaired by Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, which was also attended by Agrculture Secretary Ali Sarfraz Hussain and other board members.

As many as 22 projects were presented by PARB’s CEO Dr Abid Mahmood during the meeting out of which 21 were approved. These projects are related to livestock, agriculture and forestry sectors.

The meeting was attended by members of the board, member of the provincial assembly Mrs Shahida Ahmed, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ali Sarfraz Hussain, progressive farmer and President Kisan Etihad Khalid Khokhar and others.

