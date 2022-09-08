AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
Iran has enough uranium near weapons-grade for a bomb: IAEA report

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
VIENNA: Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60%, close to weapons-grade, has grown to enough, if enriched further, for a nuclear bomb, a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog showed on Wednesday.

Passing that threshold is a milestone in the unravelling of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which capped the purity to which Iran was allowed to enrich uranium at 3.67%, well below the 20% it achieved before the deal and the roughly 90% that is weapons grade.

Washington’s withdrawal from the deal under then-President Donald Trump and its reimposition of sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the deal prompted Tehran to breach the deal’s nuclear restrictions.

“Iran now can produce 25 kg (of uranium) at 90% if they want to,” a senior diplomat said in response to Wednesday’s International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters when asked if Iran had enough material enriched to 60% for one bomb.

The report said Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to 60% and in the form of uranium hexafluoride, the gas that centrifuges enrich, was estimated to be 55.6 kg, an increase of 12.5 kg from the previous quarterly report.

It would take Iran roughly three to four weeks to produce enough material for a bomb if it wanted to, the diplomat said, adding that it would take the IAEA two to three days to detect a move in that direction. Iran denies intending to.

