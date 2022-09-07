Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has overtaken his partner and captain Babar Azam to seize the top position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after the weekly update, the cricket's governing body said on Wednesday.

Rizwan followed up his Player of the Match effort of 78 off 57 deliveries in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong with a crucial 71 off 51 against India in a Super Four match in Dubai, to move from 796 rating points to a career-best 815 and claim the top position for the first time.

Rizwan is only the third Pakistan batter to be number one in the T20I batting rankings after Babar, who had been at the top of the table for 1,155 days in all, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who was at the top for 313 days, from 20 April 2008 to 27 February 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz’s match-winning 42 off 20 in the same match sees him move up 142 slots to 358th in the rankings.