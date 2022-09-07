AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 04:50pm
Follow us

Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has overtaken his partner and captain Babar Azam to seize the top position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after the weekly update, the cricket's governing body said on Wednesday.

Rizwan followed up his Player of the Match effort of 78 off 57 deliveries in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong with a crucial 71 off 51 against India in a Super Four match in Dubai, to move from 796 rating points to a career-best 815 and claim the top position for the first time.

Rizwan is only the third Pakistan batter to be number one in the T20I batting rankings after Babar, who had been at the top of the table for 1,155 days in all, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who was at the top for 313 days, from 20 April 2008 to 27 February 2009.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz’s match-winning 42 off 20 in the same match sees him move up 142 slots to 358th in the rankings.

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan ICC T20I batting ranking

Comments

1000 characters

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Fourth successive loss: Rupee depreciates to settle at 223.42 against US dollar

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar

Oil rises after Russia’s Putin threatens to halt supply

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

Read more stories