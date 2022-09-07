AGL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.31%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.65%)
EPCL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
OGDC 79.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.6%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.08%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,041 Decreased By -103 (-0.68%)
KSE100 41,753 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,712 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka prove a World Cup point with India win

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2022 01:57pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka have shaken off their underdogs tag and proved they can challenge at next month’s T20 World Cup, after beating India to stand on the verge of the Asia Cup final.

Rajapaksa’s side bounced back from a crushing opening defeat against Afghanistan to register three straight wins in the Twenty20 tournament, which was moved from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates because of political unrest and an economic crisis.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Rajapaksa put on unbeaten stand of 64 to help Sri Lanka chase down 174 to beat pre-tournament favourites India by six wickets in the Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday.

“We were underdogs from the time that we came to the UAE. We all know how Pakistan and India are on their day,” said Rajapaksa, who hit an unbeaten 25.

“So we had less pressure and all we wanted to was prove a point to the world, especially to our nation because with all the crisis happening back home this is the only thing with which we could bring smile to their faces.”

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan later on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final and knock out arch-rivals India in the process.

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

Sri Lanka, who won the 50-over World Cup in 1996 and the T20 World Cup in 2014, have enjoyed success on the field this year despite the country reeling from fuel and food shortages and rolling blackouts.

“After the statements that we have made, I don’t think we could be called underdogs any more,” said Rajapaksa.

“I think so far we have done it quite well and we have really good chance of clinching the World Cup.”

The team won rich praise for the win over India with former captain Mahela Jayawardene, tweeting: “Great win boys!!! Attitude was brilliant. Never gave up… keep it going.”

Rajapaksa added: “No matter what state we come to UAE, the end goal is to win the trophy, we want to clinch the title.

“So I think we are pretty confident as a team. Everyone is clicking.”

Another ex-captain, Kumar Sangakkara, lauded the team’s “never say die attitude” and “sparkling talent and ability”.

Rajapaksa said that keeping faith with a settled squad of Sri Lankan players had helped to build confidence.

“From captain’s view, and selectors and coaches, they have been backing the players and it’s a very good sign,” he said.

“Going forward it will really help Sri Lankan cricket to rebuild their brand, which was there a couple of decades back.”

Sri Lanka Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka prove a World Cup point with India win

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Read more stories