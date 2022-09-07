AGL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.31%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.65%)
EPCL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
OGDC 79.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.6%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.08%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,041 Decreased By -103 (-0.68%)
KSE100 41,753 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,712 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

  • Says digital censorship hurts IT sector, damages Pakistan’s international image
BR Web Desk Published 07 Sep, 2022 01:37pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday blamed the government for “complete blackout of my speeches not only from mainstream media but also by blocking YouTube.”

He was referring to a disruption in video service YouTube in parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening, which coincided which his speech at a rally in Peshawar.

In a tweet, he said “imported government is so fearful of the nation rising in support of my message of Haqiqi Azadi that they are imposing complete blackout of my speeches.”

He said that digital censorship hurts the entire IT sector and damages Pakistan’s international image.

“This fascist government of crooks and their backers are willing to harm the interests of Pakistan simply out of fear of PTI’s soaring popularity. Utterly callous and unacceptable,” the PTI chairman added.

In August 2022, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned live speeches of Khan. However on Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared PEMRA’s order null and void and asked the media regulatory body to implement the delay system while broadcasting live material to stop the prohibited content from being aired.

During the outage on Tuesday evening, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted “So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets.”

“Imran Khan’s speech will be heard one way or another you petty frightened political pygmies. Never thought the state would use cyber warfare against its own people! Shameful.”

PTI’s focal person, Azhar Mashwani, said that the government has once again blocked YouTube just to stop people from watching the Peshawar jalsa speech of Imran Khan.

“What a shame, they will bring down whole IT sector down just to stop ppl from watching IK speech,” he wrote.

Pakistan PDM Shireen Mazari PTI Imran Khan government of pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Read more stories