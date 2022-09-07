AGL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.31%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 80.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.65%)
EPCL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
OGDC 79.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.6%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.08%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,041 Decreased By -103 (-0.68%)
KSE100 41,753 Decreased By -106.9 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,712 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

  • Accountability court returns reference to NAB
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 01:32pm
Follow us

An accountability court on Wednesday returned a reference issued to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz on Ramzan Sugar Mills case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported Aaj news.

This gives major relief to PM Shehbaz and Hamza who were indicted in the case in 2018.

In its decision, the court noted that following an amendment in the NAB law, the matter does not come under the ambit of an accountability court. It further called upon the relevant court to hear the case and pursue it. The written verdict will be issued later.

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

In 2018, NAB accused Shehbaz of issuing a directive while being Punjab's chief minister for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills, which is owned by his sons Hamza and Suleman.

NAB has said Rs200 million was spent for this purpose from the public money.

Shehbaz was arrested in October 2018 in relation to the case but the Lahore High Court released him on bail on February 17, 2019.

In June 2022, an accountability court in Lahore granted permanent exemption to PM Shehbaz from appearing before the court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases.

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Shehbaz files acquittal plea

The PM had sought the exemption based on his national responsibilities.

Appearing before the court, PM Shehbaz said that whenever the court had summoned him he had ensured his presence, as this was his duty as well as his responsibility. He had assured the court that he would follow the court’s order even if his application was rejected.

The NAB had opposed the PM's plea, saying that there were no solid reasons for his exemption.

In May 2022, the National Assembly passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 aimed at stopping the misuse of the law for political engineering and victimisation of opponents.

While highlighting salient features of the bill, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the NAB law was used for suppressing the voice of opponent politicians.

Pakistan NAB Shehbaz Sharif accountability court Hamza Shehbaz PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Ramzan Sugar Mills case PM Shehbaz

Comments

1000 characters
Zubair Hameed Sep 07, 2022 01:41pm
Accountability, rest in peace. After the NAB law amendments, there is no stopping of corruption!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Read more stories