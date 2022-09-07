Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

An accountability court on Wednesday returned a reference issued to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz on Ramzan Sugar Mills case back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported Aaj news.

This gives major relief to PM Shehbaz and Hamza who were indicted in the case in 2018.

In its decision, the court noted that following an amendment in the NAB law, the matter does not come under the ambit of an accountability court. It further called upon the relevant court to hear the case and pursue it. The written verdict will be issued later.

In 2018, NAB accused Shehbaz of issuing a directive while being Punjab's chief minister for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills, which is owned by his sons Hamza and Suleman.

NAB has said Rs200 million was spent for this purpose from the public money.

Shehbaz was arrested in October 2018 in relation to the case but the Lahore High Court released him on bail on February 17, 2019.

In June 2022, an accountability court in Lahore granted permanent exemption to PM Shehbaz from appearing before the court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases.

The PM had sought the exemption based on his national responsibilities.

Appearing before the court, PM Shehbaz said that whenever the court had summoned him he had ensured his presence, as this was his duty as well as his responsibility. He had assured the court that he would follow the court’s order even if his application was rejected.

The NAB had opposed the PM's plea, saying that there were no solid reasons for his exemption.

In May 2022, the National Assembly passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 aimed at stopping the misuse of the law for political engineering and victimisation of opponents.

While highlighting salient features of the bill, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the NAB law was used for suppressing the voice of opponent politicians.