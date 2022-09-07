AGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
EFERT 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.02%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.59%)
FCCL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
GGGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
MLCF 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
TRG 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
WAVES 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,102 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
KSE100 41,833 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,743 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘It’s heartbreaking,’ says Kyrgios after US Open defeat

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2022 12:02pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios said he was “devastated” after suffering a “heartbreaking” defeat to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last four at a major for the first time.

“I’m obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior,” said Kyrgios, who had knocked out defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in the last-16.

“I’m just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Tokyo at the start of October but he admitted he was finding it hard to summon enthusiasm to return to the grind of the tour.

“Honestly I don’t even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it’s just like no other tournament really matters,” he added.

“I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That’s what you’re remembered by.”

Before Tuesday, Kyrgios had the most wins – 26 – since the start of the grass court season going back to June than any other player.

He was seen as one of the title favorites in New York after the fourth round defeat of four-time champion Rafael Nadal and the absence of Novak Djokovic who beat him in the Wimbledon final.

“It’s just devastating. Like, it’s heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win,” he said.

US Open Nick Kyrgios Karen Khachanov

Comments

1000 characters

‘It’s heartbreaking,’ says Kyrgios after US Open defeat

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Intra-day update: rupee weakens as demand for US dollar surges

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

Read more stories