SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in the Shanghai market as weaker crude prices weighed.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for February delivery was down 0.6 yen, or 0.3%, at 216.9 yen ($1.54) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

Concerns have grown about slowing rubber demand in top buyer China, as the country struggles with a property crisis, heat waves that have disrupted production and extended lockdowns that have hit industrial activity and consumption.