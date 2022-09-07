Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: General Qamar Javed Bajwa NI (M) Chief of Army Staff

TEXT: 6th September, in Pakistan's history, opens a golden chapter of chivalry and gallantry by our Armed Forces as well as the resilience and resoluteness of our brave nation. In the 1965 War, the valiant sons of soil and the men in uniform together with the citizens of all ages and belonging to all walks of life, comprehensively defeated the enemy on all fronts and frustrated its evil designs. Each year, on this day, we observe the Defence & Martyrs Day with a renewed commitment, and befittingly pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis who fearlessly fought and defended every inch of homeland without caring for their own life.

They deserve our great honor and respect for leaving such a shining legacy of heroism and supreme sacrifice, for all of us as well as the coming generations. The significance of Defence & Martyrs Day doubles as this year the proud Pakistani nation is celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of our Independence. During the last 75 years, Armed Forces of Pakistan have really come a long way while facing enormous challenges and undergoing multiple evolutionary phases. Striding through a number of conventional and nonconventional threats to our national security and sovereignty, we not only have successfully endured the tests of time both at external and internal fronts, but also have emerged stronger, battle-hardened and well-equipped. While the military has achieved a sustainable threshold of self-reliance through indigenization and modernization, our experience of resilience especially successfully rooting out the menace of terrorism in the two-decade long arduous war against terror is well recognized world over. Our contribution to world peace under the banner of the UN is a hallmark of trust over our desire for peace and the policy of peaceful coexistence.

At home, Pakistan Army never leaves fellow citizens alone, be it devastating floods, earthquakes or any other natural calamity. This year's floods are catastrophic and it may take years to recover. However, your army remains on the forefront in rescuing the people, providing them relief assistance and medical care in the affected areas. They will be there for rehabilitation work wherever it is required. People's support and confidence is our biggest treasure that gives added strength to our resolve. Together with the help of intelligentsia and academia, we are now entering the Reconciliation and Rehabilitation phase of Operation Raddul Fasaad. My commendation is due for all those men and women in uniform and all those sons and daughters of soil who directly or indirectly have remained engaged in this operation, and in making it a success. Wars are won by indomitable will to fight, and this resilient nation and its gallant army have proved it with such tenacity and perseverance. The WOT may have ended but our fight is not over yet. The threats posing challenges to our security, sovereignty and national integrity still remain. This time it is the hybrid war unleashed by the enemy and its collaborators targeting our youth through disinformation and anti-Pakistan propaganda. We have to win this war, at all costs and in all circumstances. I am sure, the nation will keep enlivened the legacy of our Ghazis and Shuhada, especially our younger lot shall become the frontline warriors and thwart the evil designs of the enemy. They must not fall prey to enemy propaganda being proliferated through social media and internet.

While I salute you for striving to make Pakistan's defence impregnable, I warn the enemy and elements of hate to stop exporting terror and distrust. However, to instate peace and stability in the region it is incumbent upon India to honor the international obligations on core issue of Kashmir. I reassure the Kashmiri people that we will continue to stand with you in pursuance of your right of self-determination.

The September Spirit demands from us further forging the same unity amongst our ranks while rising above prejudices, which we displayed during the 1965 War and during the 20-year-long War on Terror. Let us, on this day, renew our pledge to strive for keeping the wellbeing of Pakistan above our own self, and together with each one of us and in whatever the capacity, let us do our best for making the country's defence impregnable.

Pakistan Army Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

