Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: General Nadeem Raza NI (M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

TEXT: The Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of the unwavering resolve and matchless sacrifices of our gallant men to defend the motherland against any aggression. The 6th of September is a significant landmark in the history of our country as on this day, the valiant Armed Forces and its brave people stood together to thwart the nefarious designs of a numerically superior enemy. It is the day we pay tribute to our Shaheeds and Ghazis who etched a golden leaf in our history of unflinching tenacity, insurmountable courage and supreme sacrifice, and proved their commitment of protecting our freedom with dignity and honour.

Compared to 1965, Pakistan's defence is much stronger today due to its conventional and unconventional capabilities. Armed Forces, imbued with national zeal and fervor and in harmony with resilient people of Pakistan, are united against any hostility.

While acknowledging the sacrifices made by our great Shuhada, let us stay conscious that our country is still facing a multitude of complex internal and external challenges. The enemies of Pakistan, by trying to create internal fronts, are not only thwarting our progress but are also endangering our ideological moorings. We are confident that together we can overcome the divisive forces and develop a harmonized social structure in Pakistan.

On this day, we should also remember the sacrifices rendered by innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are subject to injustice and atrocities for the past seven decades by brutal Indian forces. Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition in Sub-Continent. It should be clearly understood that enduring peace in the region will not be possible without a just resolution of Kashmir. The time has come that Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the aspirations of its people in accordance with UN resolution.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan would continue to uphold their glorious legacy of unmatched valour and selfless sacrifice to defend and secure Pakistan against all aggressions. May Allah Almighty be our protector and guide.

Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

