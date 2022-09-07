PHATA approves new private housing society

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) on Tuesday approved a new private housing scheme ‘Prism Town’ with 20 percent quota reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

The approval was accorded at the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency at Housing Department with the Senior Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal in the chair. The meeting approved the private housing scheme at Mouza Pharwal Dolal tehsil Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to ensure timely completion of low-cost housing schemes adding that a focal person be deputed in SMBR office to expedite such projects.

The purpose of low-cost housing schemes is to provide shelter to the shelter-less people. The Naya Pakistan housing project is the first priority of the government and no hurdle would be tolerated in the execution of such schemes, he concluded. Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq, DG PHATA Khalid Nazeer Wattoo, Board Members and developers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022