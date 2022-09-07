AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHATA approves new private housing society

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) on Tuesday approved a new private housing scheme ‘Prism Town’ with 20 percent quota reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

The approval was accorded at the 87th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency at Housing Department with the Senior Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal in the chair. The meeting approved the private housing scheme at Mouza Pharwal Dolal tehsil Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to ensure timely completion of low-cost housing schemes adding that a focal person be deputed in SMBR office to expedite such projects.

The purpose of low-cost housing schemes is to provide shelter to the shelter-less people. The Naya Pakistan housing project is the first priority of the government and no hurdle would be tolerated in the execution of such schemes, he concluded. Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq, DG PHATA Khalid Nazeer Wattoo, Board Members and developers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mian Aslam Iqbal SMBR PHATA housing society low cost housing schemes

Comments

1000 characters

PHATA approves new private housing society

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

Read more stories