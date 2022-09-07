Alleged loss of Rs70m to public exchequer: PAC directs NAB to share list of 1,800 beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has tasked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share the list of 1,800 beneficiaries who allegedly caused Rs 70 million loss to the public exchequer by using a helicopter under the use of former prime minister Imran Khan and also directed the accountability bureau to reopen inquiry in BRT case and expedite procedure to send references in Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, and Bank of Khyber cases and detail of the NAB case against Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

The PAC met under Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday that was briefed with particular reference on NAB cases registered against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the video scandal of Tayyaba Gull. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan, former principal secretary to PM Imran Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Law and Justice Division Raja Naeem Akbar, and others attended the meeting.

The KP government has sent Rs 70 million bill courtesy PTI chairman Imran Khan’s frequent copter hops. The former prime minister used the provincial government helicopters for 166 hours without securing permission from pertinent authorities, according to the NAB documents, it has been reported.

Muhammad Azam Khan categorically denied his meetings with Tayyaba Gull in Prime Minister’s House or Secretariat or in Blue Area, Islamabad, following her registering complaint on Citizen’s Portal against former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal as alleged by her.

He said: “I recalled and do not remember my meeting with her in PM House or Secretariat or Tahir Khan’s office in Blue Area in 2018-19 period as protocol department in PM has authority to register entry and departure of guest”.

He further explained that it was not possible to keep her for one month in PM House without any record.

Establishment Division had arranged his appearance before the PAC as he did not appear despite sending him notices via Interior Ministry, PM House. Former secretary said that he changed his mobile number and moved to Mardan so did not receive message from the PAC. He is an officer on special duty (OSD).

Members Committee challenged Azam Khan’s statement that he did not know the lady but agreed to defer the discussion till the outcome of an inquiry. The chairman committee assured the members that within three months, inquiry commission would submit its findings and a separate case of harassment was also registered. He further directed the chairman NAB to ensure Tayyaba Gull and her family’s safety till the completion of an inquiry.

The chairman further said that Javed Iqbal was an accused, and the federal government should review his appointment as the head of the missing persons’ commission.

In helicopter case, the committee directed the NAB official to submit Rs 70 million expenditure and name of lawmakers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and also shared the name in the committee. The committee also directed the ECP to share the name of parliamentarians who are defaulters.

The NAB chairman assured the committee that he issued a directive to initiate an inquiry in Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Tsunami, and a reference to an accountability court would soon be sent; however, did not start inquiry in the BRT case as case is pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

