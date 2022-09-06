AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Aftermath of floods: PM Shehbaz says infrastructure repair will be ‘humongous task’

  • Stresses that it requires excellent planning and many resources
BR Web Desk Published 06 Sep, 2022 03:06pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that infrastructure repair and reconstruction following the devastating floods in the country is a humungous challenge that requires excellent planning and resources.

During a cabinet meeting, he said that Sindh needed a revamped drainage system and announced that the government would start work on it soon.

“Our economy took a dent due to disregard of building laws in some areas of the country. These places saw man-made disasters,” he said.

“It is time to follow laws staunchly and save taxpayers’ money in the coming years.”

PM Shehbaz said he appreciated UAE, Qatar, China, Turkey, South Arabia, Jordan, UK and US for sending assistance for floods. He also lauded the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for extended funding for rehabilitation efforts.

Talking about the initiatives of the federal government, he said Rs20 billion have already been disbursed for floods and Rs8 billion more will be given in the next three days.

Meeting flood challenge: PM underscores criticality of global support

“Nearly 55% of Rs20 billion have been distributed in Balochistan,” he said. “The government plans to give Rs70 billion to affectees through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).”

In a meeting with a US Congressional delegation led by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Monday, PM Shehbaz underlined that the government was fully engaged in the rescue and relief efforts.

He added that the floods had affected over 33 million people, killing 1,300 human beings, and causing extensive damage to agriculture, livestock, property and critical infrastructure.

Flood woes: Ahsan seeks support of global community

He underscored that rehabilitation and reconstruction would pose serious challenges and entail commitment of enormous resources. A continued support, solidarity and assistance from the international community was critical in that context, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz had also earlier said that despite being one of the lowest emitters of carbon emissions, Pakistan is facing the brunt of climate catastrophe.

