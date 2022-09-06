AGL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
ANL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 76.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
EPCL 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.44%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.26%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
TPLP 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
WAVES 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,112 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,723 Decreased By -135.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,693 Decreased By -54.5 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s August gold imports halve on volatile prices, weak rupee

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 11:49am
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s gold imports in August halved from a year ago as volatile local prices and a weak rupee prompted consumers to postpone purchases, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

While lower imports by the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer could weigh on benchmark gold prices, the drop may help in limiting India’s trade deficit and support the ailing rupee.

The country imported 61 tonnes of gold in August, compared with 121 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, August imports fell to $3.52 billion from $6.7 billion a year ago, he said.

For the first eight months of 2022, India’s gold imports fell to 597 tonnes from 691 tonnes a year ago, the official said.

“Buyers were struggling to understand the trend. Prices rose suddenly in the first half of the month and then came down in the second half,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

Gold firms above $1,700/oz

Local gold futures rose to 53,113 rupees per 10 grams, their highest in nearly four months, but later fell to their lowest in a month at 50,333 rupees.

Demand was weak in August and throughout the month gold was trading at a discount, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

In August, dealers offered a discount of up to $14 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, dealers said.

Demand has been improving in September because of the price correction and the upcoming festivals, Jain said.

Indians will be celebrating Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras in October, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

Spot gold gold rates

Comments

1000 characters

India’s August gold imports halve on volatile prices, weak rupee

Intra-day update: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, hovers at 221-222

'Enough is enough': Imran says he will respond to PDM at Peshawar rally

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

India's future crude oil supplies will mostly come from Gulf: oil minister

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Read more stories