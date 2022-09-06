Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road: NHA accuses toll plaza contractors of overcharging

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has warned contractors of four toll plazas on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road (N-135) for charging excessive toll rates.

The four toll plazas located at Fatehpur, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Khansar and Mianwali were awarded to M/s Ghous Bakhsh Buzdar, M/s IK Enterprises, and M/s Pervaiz Ahmed Bhatti, respectively for the next three years from 1st July 2022.

Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road was a provincial highway and recently it was federalised and given under the control of the NHA. It was decided at the time of its federalisation that the same toll as applicable on provincial highways would be charged by the NHA till the improvement of the said road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022