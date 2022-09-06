Rs19.84bn disbursed among 793,701 families

ISLAMABAD: Financial aid of Rs25,000 per family under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to flood-affected families in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a press release said on Monday.

So far, a total amount of Rs19,842,525,000 has been disbursed among 793,701 affected families under this programme, the press release added. Some 90,396 affected families received Rs2,259,900,000 in Balochistan, 466,045 families received Rs11,665,125,000 in Sindh, 98,677 families received Rs2,466,925,000 in KP, and 138,583 families have received Rs3,464,575,000 in Punjab, the press release said.

