Army officer, four troops martyred in NW IBO

KARACHI: An army officer and four soldiers were martyred while four terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation in Boyya area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said late Monday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. The soldiers effectively engaged the location of terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement added. “Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.”

The martyred officer was identified as 26-year-old Captain Abdul Wali (resident of Wana/ South Waziristan). Shaheed troops included 45-year-old Naib Subedar Nawaz (resident of Abbottabad), 34-year-old Havaldar Ghulam Ali (resident of Sargodha), 33-year-old Lance Naik Ilyas (resident of Mianwali) and 29-year-old Sepoy Zafar Ullah (also a resident of Mianwali).

