Flood victims: LCCI, PDMA will build model village of 100 houses

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will build a model village of 100 houses in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) besides spending a huge amount to buy tents and goods for flood affectees.

“Over Rs100 million will be spent for flood affectees,” said LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, who was leading a delegation, while talking to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the role of the business community for the rehabilitation of flood affectees is very important. He thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for donation and said that all the LCCI office-bearers and members are performing their national obligation and are sharing burden of the government.

“The floods are very big disaster and today, the nation needs the same spirit again that was witnessed at the time of 2005 earthquake and 2010 flash floods. He said that all segments of society will have to play their role for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.”

The Prime Minister said that all possible measures are being taken for economic revival of the country. While agreeing the LCCI proposals for the economic stability, he directed all the ministries to hold brief meetings with the LCCI so that a course of action can be decided for the future through consultation.

He said that difficult measures like fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills are being taken due to the pressure of IMF. He said that the government is planning to generate 10,000 MW of electricity from solar power that will reduce the burden from the existing power system and will also help reduce the cost of doing business.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the Lahore Chamber and business community across the country are actively working for the help of flood-affected brothers and are ready to fully support the government.

He said that the calamity of floods has highlighted the need of dams that should be constructed on priority because further delay may lead to more serious disasters.

He said that the construction of dams is inevitable to prevent future floods and to increase cheap power generation. He said that in order to deal with the challenges that the country’s economy is currently facing, the government should ensure consultation with the business community.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the process of privatization of loss making public sector enterprises should be accelerated. He said that the scheme which was introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan for the promotion of SME sector should be continued.

The LCCI President said that the government should enhance hydel power generation while the solar and alternative resources should also be promoted.

He said that there is an urgent need to establish new industrial states in the country. He said that fuel adjustment charges should be removed immediately as these are an additional burden on the consumers and have increased the cost of doing business.

Nauman Kabir said that we have to boost exporters to achieve the goal of economic stability. While emphasizing the need to promote trade with Iran, he said that being a neighbouring country, we have a great potential to increase mutual trade.

He said that the Lahore Chamber has always stressed the importance of currency swaps with China to stabilize the value of the rupee. He said that there is an immense potential of trade with ASEAN countries and measures are needed on an urgent basis to benefit from it.

He said that Lahore Chamber is holding a round table conference with the ambassadors of ASEAN countries in which a detailed discussion will be held to promote Pakistan’s trade.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the Lahore Chamber is keen to establish close ties with the Prime Minister’s Office. Former LCCI Presidents were also present on the occasion. Former LCCI Presidents Mian M Ashraf, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Mian Misbah Ur Rehman, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Senator Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Sohail Lashari, Abdul Basit, Tahir Javed Malik, Almas Hyder were also present.

