Ogra asks officials keep check on LPG prices

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued directions to the chief secretaries and district authorities to ensure the LPG prices, as notified by the OGRA on September 1, 2022.

The current notified LPG producers price is Rs 2,013 per 11.8 kg cylinder and for the consumer, it is Rs 2,496. The district authorities are advised to initiate action against the profiteers under the LPG Production and Distribution Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961 and other applicable laws in the best interest of general public.

The LPG plants and distributors are also directed to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate/passes, receipts for the convenience of the general public.

