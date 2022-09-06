Not much trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman also said that according to report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association 15 lac thirty nine thousand bales were produced till August 31 which is two lac fifty one thousand bales less as compared to last year during this period.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

