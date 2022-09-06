AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold firms above $1,700/oz

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
Follow us

LONDON: Gold prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level on Monday, as hopes that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of rate increases after mixed US jobs data helped offset pressure from a robust dollar.

Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,712.89 per ounce by 1302 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,724.10.

However, trading is expected to be thin with most US markets closed for Labour Day holiday.

Gold had its best day in nearly a month on Friday after US data showed moderate wage growth in August and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested the labour market was starting to loosen.

“Expectations around future Fed rate hikes have softened slightly but the jobs report will have to be paired with a good inflation reading to have any material impact,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“We may see some support for gold above $1,700 for now but with the dollar so favoured and central banks not easing off the brake, further downside pressure may still come and a break below $1,680 looks very possible.”

Gold Prices Spot gold US gold US markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms above $1,700/oz

IK finds himself in more tight spots after army remarks

PM upscales relief aid to Rs70bn

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

Umar defends Imran’s statement

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Fuel purchase: OCAC for capping MDR at 0.3pc

Read more stories