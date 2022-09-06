AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf mostly muted as Emaar Properties weighs on Dubai

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
Follow us

DUBAI: Middle East stock markets ended in red on Monday trade with Dubai leading the losses, dragged down by Emaar properties, while Egyptian market extended the gains led by telecoms stocks.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded in August at its fastest rate since October, as business activity was boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed.

A similar survey in UAE showed non-oil private sector grew in August at its fastest pace since June, 2019, boosted by better demand and lower selling prices, though sentiment about the future slipped to a 17-month low.

In Dubai, the main share index dropped 1.3%, extending losses for a fourth straight session. Developer Emaar Properties dived 2%, following a weak outlook on Dubai housing market on the back of an increase in borrowing costs.

Analysts suggested that property prices in Dubai will rise this year and next at a slower pace than previously thought as higher mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis will reduce foreign demand.

Most analysts said the recovery was fragile and uneven, and an oversupply of residential properties along with rising interest rates would pressure prices over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Dubai road-toll operator Salik said on Monday it is selling 20% of the company via an initial public offering, the third state-linked entity to seek a listing this year.

The market could see a reversal in sentiment with the announcement of Salik’s IPO as it could attract investors looking for new opportunities said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist – MENA at Exness.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.7%, with Saudi National Bank decreasing 1.9% and Al Rajhi Bank easing 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi’s index lost 0.7%, pressured by a 1.2% decrease in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

However, Alpha Dhabi Holding was slightly up after its unit Pure Health signed an agreement to acquire a minority equity investment in Ardent Health Services, a leading US healthcare provider, for a total investment of AED 1.8 billion.

In Qatar, the benchmark also declined 0.8%, extending losses to a sixth consecutive session, as financial stocks were falling most in the index, with the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank shedding 2% while Qatar Islamic Bank was up 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1.7%, as Telecom Egypt soared 15.8%.

Telecom Egypt clarified media reports on Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund’s intention to buy the company’s stake in Vodafone Egypt. The telco said it has not received an official offer from any organisation.

The Egyptian stock market could record additional increases thanks to improving conditions in non-energy sectors, Makarem said.

SAUDI ARABIA lost 0.8% to 12,100 points

ABU DHABI fell 0.7% to 9,687 points

DUBAI slid 1.2% to 3,354 points

QATAR dropped 0.8% to 13,038 points

EGYPT rose 1.8 % to 10,178 points

BAHRAIN traded flat to 1,920 points

OMAN edged up 0.4% 4,620 points

KUWAIT declined 0.6% to 8,427 points.

MENA Emaar Properties Middle East stock markets Abu Dhabi’s index Egyptian stock market

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf mostly muted as Emaar Properties weighs on Dubai

IK finds himself in more tight spots after army remarks

PM upscales relief aid to Rs70bn

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

Umar defends Imran’s statement

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Fuel purchase: OCAC for capping MDR at 0.3pc

Read more stories