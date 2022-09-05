AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TPLP 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,412 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,294 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower after US losses

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 10:46am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending falls on Wall Street where sentiment worsened after Russia said it would keep a key gas pipeline to Germany offline.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 percent, or 85.23 points, at 27,565.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 5.65 points, to 1,924.52.

“Falls are expected for Japanese shares after US stocks faced sell-offs… on lingering worries over monetary tightening and after Russia’s state-run natural gas company Gazprom announced an extension of its gas supply suspension to Europe,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks had notched gains following August jobs data that showed US unemployment ticking higher, which investors interpreted as a factor that could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates.

But around midday, US markets did a 180-degree turn as worries grew about the winter months after Gazprom said it would keep natural gas deliveries to Germany offline.

The dollar fetched 140.50 yen in early Asian trade, against 140.16 yen in New York on Friday.

Tokyo stocks close lower on interest rate worries

Investors will also be closely monitoring an OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting due to be held later in the day, as well as the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday, analysts said.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.70 percent at 3,460 yen, pharma giant Daiichi-Sankyo was down 1.33 percent at 4,074 yen, and Toyota was off 0.71 percent at 2,034.5 yen.

Hino Motors was down 0.95 percent at 628 yen after reports said it had cancelled the planned production of trucks in Russia, and would sell an assembly plant under construction in the country after its completion.

Fast Retailing was up 0.73 percent at 81,900 yen after the Uniqlo operator said its August sales in outlets in Japan surged 14.9 percent year on year.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower after US losses

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

Read more stories