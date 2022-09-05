Tokyo stocks open lower after US losses

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending falls on Wall Street where sentiment worsened after Russia said it would keep a key gas pipeline to Germany offline.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 percent, or 85.23 points, at 27,565.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 5.65 points, to 1,924.52.

“Falls are expected for Japanese shares after US stocks faced sell-offs… on lingering worries over monetary tightening and after Russia’s state-run natural gas company Gazprom announced an extension of its gas supply suspension to Europe,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks had notched gains following August jobs data that showed US unemployment ticking higher, which investors interpreted as a factor that could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates.

But around midday, US markets did a 180-degree turn as worries grew about the winter months after Gazprom said it would keep natural gas deliveries to Germany offline.

The dollar fetched 140.50 yen in early Asian trade, against 140.16 yen in New York on Friday.

Investors will also be closely monitoring an OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting due to be held later in the day, as well as the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday, analysts said.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.70 percent at 3,460 yen, pharma giant Daiichi-Sankyo was down 1.33 percent at 4,074 yen, and Toyota was off 0.71 percent at 2,034.5 yen.

Hino Motors was down 0.95 percent at 628 yen after reports said it had cancelled the planned production of trucks in Russia, and would sell an assembly plant under construction in the country after its completion.

Fast Retailing was up 0.73 percent at 81,900 yen after the Uniqlo operator said its August sales in outlets in Japan surged 14.9 percent year on year.