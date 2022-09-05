PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the United Nations, the United Nations Children’s Fund and other global agencies to support Pakistan as the climate-induced calamities have badly affected the country’s children.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said that over 400 children have died due to recent floods, which figure constitutes one-third of the overall death toll.

PM seeks global support to deal with flood crisis

He expressed dismay that the children are exposed to a greater risk of water-borne diseases under the current circumstances.

Mr Sharif added that Pakistan is battling one of the worst climate-induced calamities, and among the most adversely affected groups are the country’s children.

