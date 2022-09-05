AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR remains largely stable

Recorder Review Published 05 Sep, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee remained largely stable during the previous week, gaining 0.8% against the US dollar as the market factored in revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The rupee started off the week with a loss, but then gained on three successive occasions as the IMF Board gave its green light to Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility. On Friday, however, the winning streak ended as the rupee registered a minor loss to close at 218.98.

It was the rupee’s movement in the open market that grabbed attention yet again as the spread narrowed with rates in the inter-bank.

Moving forward, analysts expect the rupee to come under some pressure as Pakistan moves to import a higher amount of essential commodities in the wake of floods in the country. However, many also believe that demand could be suppressed, keeping the current account balance in check.

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained5 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 223 and 225, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 8 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 220 and 222, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 2.50 rupees for both buying andselling, closing at 61 and 61.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 2 rupees for both buying and selling closing, at 59 and 59.50, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 219.00

Offer Close Rs. 220.00

Bid Open Rs. 220.50

Offer Open Rs. 221.50

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 223.00

Offer Close Rs. 225.00

Bid Open Rs. 228.00

Offer Open Rs. 230.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee EFF

Comments

1000 characters

PKR remains largely stable

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories