Women affected by floods: Pakistan urges UNFPA to scale up emergency response

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
UNITED NATIONS: A top Pakistani diplomat has urged the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to scale up its emergency response for flood-devastated Pakistan to provide life-saving reproductive health services and commodities, especially to some 650,000 pregnant women among the 33 million displaced people.

Addressing a session of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNFPA and UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) at which Pakistan’s UNFPA Country programme (2023-2027) was adopted, Ambassador Munir Akram said that out of the displaced people, an estimated 8.2 million are women of reproductive age, and up to 73,000 women, who are expected to deliver next month, will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support.

Emphasizing that success of any policy or programme depends on the wilful and determined participation of the target population, the Pakistani envoy said it was important that the cultural particularities and sensitivities along with national priorities are taken well into consideration while implementing the programme.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic, spiralling prices of food and energy and security challenges have severely constrained Pakistan’s ability to respond to the goals of ensuring the nutritional, health, and hygienic needs of the population, particularly of the most disadvantaged among them.

Noting that out of the total US$ 59 million allocated for the Country Programme, only US$ 23 million is allocated through regular resources and US$ 36 million is to be secured from co-financing and other resources, Ambassador Akram hoped UNFPA will be able to get the required funding from partners and donors to ensure the implementation of its identified priorities.

In this regard, he also stressed the need to improve availability of high-quality reproductive health services, especially through sustainable and equitable financing for the most underserved communities.

The role of trained nurses, midwives and lady health workers was “critical” and they must maintain midwifery cadres according to the global standards.

“We hope UNFPA will work with us to mitigate the impacts of climate change, both now and in the longer term, especially on young female population,” Ambassador Akram added.

