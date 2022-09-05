Rashid says Imran to give ‘long march’ call

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would give a call for a ‘long march’ to Islamabad once the floods recede.

“The coalition government will impose further taxes worth Rs608 billion on the people to fulfil the condition of International Monitory Fund (IMF). The IMF struck yet another deal with the government for recovery of Rs608 billion. First, the government robbed the national treasury and now it is looking to pick people’s pockets,” said the former interior minister in a statement on Sunday.

Referring to the flood situation in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed said that the flash floods have “opened the eyes” of the people of Sindh. “The floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s reputation,” he said.

He asked how other countries will give aid to a nation where the people refuse to donate to “these money launderers”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022