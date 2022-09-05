Flood victims: Sindh IG orders establishment of check posts on Indus Highway

LARKANA: Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon directed the police officers to establish police check posts on the Indus Highway and routes of Larkana Division to ensure the safety of the victims and the people living there and to step up the relief work.

He also directed the Police Officers to take part in the relief and rescue operation and improve the law and order situation further. For which two more SSPs have been posted in each district of the Sindh Province.

Chairing a high level meeting of police officers of Larkana Police Range at DIG office here Sunday, he said that Mehran Expressway was open for traffic, from where vehicles and other traffic are flowing to help the victims. He also said that 150 traffic officials have been specially deployed from Karachi so that the flow of traffic is not affected.

The IG Sindh said that instructions had been issued to all the DIGs and SSPs to use all resources in rescue and relief work to help the trapped and affected people as much as possible for which the police department will pay all the expenses, because we cannot leave our people alone in this difficult time. He said that relief and relief camps have been established by the Sindh Police in the affected districts to practically ensure the supply of food items and medicines to the affected people.

The meeting was attended by concerned officers including SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts.