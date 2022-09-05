‘PSP to ensure supply of additional water if given mandate’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that if Karachi gives mandate to PSP, it will ensure immediate supply of 640 million cusecs of water by completely dismantling hydrant mafia.

Simultaneously, PSP will complete mega water project K-IV and start work on K-V.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in Baldia Town.

In 2008, “I had handed over the land to the Karachi Water Board for water line projects for up to 50 years of Karachi’s needs, and kicked-off K-IV project,” he claimed.

Kamal released a road map to ensure the supply of drinking water to Karachi.

He further said that when the population of Karachi was 20 million, 1200 million cusecs of water was required. But, now 1500 million cusecs of water is required for more than 30 million population.

K-IV has not been completed till date by PPP because of its incompetence and bias.

When projects are not completed on time their costs continue to rise, which directly impact our economy. Unfortunately our so called leaders lack national approach. Due to their narrow mindedness, the landlords of the People’s Party have destroyed the province of Sindh and caused irreparable damage to the country economically.

During my regime as City Nazim, no one dared to build hydrants on water lines. Still only we can shut down the hydrants on the water lines.

We are the only doctors of this city and it’s only us who know how to fix economic hub of Pakistan.

