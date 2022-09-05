AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Balochistan schools, colleges reopen today

PPI Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
QUETTA: Educational institutions across Balochistan will reopen today; weeks after the devastating floods wreak havoc in the country’s sparsely populated region. Fearing that floods could increase the school dropout rates, the provincial administration decided to reopen learning institutions.

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri announced the decision to reopen all the schools and colleges on September 5.

Meanwhile, schools in heavily affected areas Naseerabad and Jafarabad will open at a later time.

Last month, educational institutes were closed in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.

educational institutions Balochistan schools colleges Schools reopen in Balochistan

