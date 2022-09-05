AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
AkzoNobel Pakistan invigorates ‘Dulux Aquashield’ range of waterproofing solutions

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan launched three new customer-centric innovations under its Dulux Aquashield range of premium waterproofing solutions. These include Dulux Aquashield Pre-treatment coat for multiple surfaces, Dulux Aquashield Interior basecoat and Dulux Aquashield Roof basecoat.

“While it isn’t possible to control the weather, consumers can now effectively manage how the weather affects their homes. At AkzoNobel, we know that every surface is unique and so are its waterproofing solutions. Whatever be the waterproofing woe or the surface, consumers can now rest assured that with the all-new Dulux Aquashield range, their homes will stay protected from water damage, look as good as newfor longer and their families will thrive in a healthy living environment,” shares Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

Chalking, visible cracks, recurring black spots and foul smell due to fungal and algae growth on damp walls are most common problems caused due to dampness and seepage on walls. If left untreated, water damage not only compromises structural integrity of homes, but also the health of families living in them. This is where the Dulux’s ultimate water defence range comes in to elevate the peace-of-mind of homeowners in Pakistan to the next level.

