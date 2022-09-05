AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Floodwater channels: Crackdown against illegal construction in Balochistan

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

QUETTA: In a bid to diminish the human and structure losses in future, the Balochistan government has launched a crackdown against illegal constructions on the floodwater channels throughout the province.

“The Balochistan government in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section of (6) 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 is pleased to impose a ban upon construction of work within the limits of flood channels and irrigation drains throughout the province,” notification read.

It may be recalled that recent unprecedented rains and floods in Balochistan have caused large-scale devastation in most parts of the province, especially in areas where the flood channels and irrigation drains stand choked owing to illegal construction and encroachments.

Hundreds of houses built by the land mafia on the flood water channels were swept away, rendering a large number of middle class families homeless.

On account of the provincial government’s lack of proper checks and land mafia’s corruption, a large number of houses, even housing societies were constructed on the water channels keeping the middle class buying families in dark about the status of the land.

During the recent incessant rains and floods, the illegal act of such construction and encroachment led to perishing of newly-constructed houses on the lands of flood water channels mainly in Quetta.

Malik Town, Jan Town are some of the prominent housing schemes in suburbs of Quetta besides many other areas including Nasrabad, Chasma Achozai, Brewrey and Nawa Kili where flash floods swept away hundreds of houses made on flood channels in just a few hours.

“The apprehensions of such devastation can not be forfended in near future, if the flood channels left blocked,” Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan said.

The district administration has launched anti-encroachment operation against such illegal construction.

Additional CS Home further warned stern action as saying “In order to avoid further encroachments, any construction work within the limits of flood channel are restricted with immediate effect,”

On the other hand, the families of such encroachments have demanded the government to compensate their losses as they were unaware of the status of land and spent life’s all hard-earned money on building a house for their family.

Meanwhile, on the directives of CM Balochistan, a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner has been formed to assess and report the losses of houses caused by recent rain and floods.

Balochistan government floods in Balochistan illegal construction Floods in Pakistan floodwater

Comments

1000 characters

Floodwater channels: Crackdown against illegal construction in Balochistan

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories